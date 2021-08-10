With yet another disappointing racism scandal rocking the AFL, footy fans around the country are looking to the players to ask “how is this all happening again?”

Taylor Walker has expressed his regret and promised to learn from the situation, but people are asking if that’s enough.

Jase and Lauren caught up with Melbourne’s Christian Petracca to get his thoughts on the situation.

He told them about where his mind is at when it comes to racism in footy and how much training the AFL does at education.

Take a listen here:

Advertisement

Advertisement