Victorian health authorities are now closely monitoring the states rising infection numbers, to figure out if we are in the early stages of a second wave.

It comes as 18 cases were diagnosed yesterday, including one which could have been passed on at the Black Lives Matter protest two weeks ago.

The Department of Health experts will now try and search for trends to see if the situation could worsen under eased social distancing regulations.

The state has recorded 81 new infections in the last 7 days, compared to just 21 the week before.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese Van Dieman said the community transmission cases revealed yesterday were particularly concerning.

“The last two days have been enough to make us a bit worried,” Dr van Dieman said.

“It might just be a blip, it might be two days of high case numbers, it might be a second wave — I hope it’s not.

“We don’t know what’s out there in the community, that is why we … need people to get tested if they have got symptoms.”