Victoria’s chief public health officer has responded to the state’s coronavirus surge overnight after 21 cases were diagnosed, the highest amount in more than a month.

Fifteen of the cases were from returned travellers but the remainders are from known clusters or routine testing.

Brett Sutton said that the community transmission has him concerned.

“A day like today can make me nervous, there’s still an indication community transmission is around in Victoria,” Sutton said on Wednesday.

The health chief says if the trend continues, a rise in community transmission could affect the timeline of COVID-19 restrictions easing.

“We’re continuing to review the epidemiology on a day-to-day basis in Victoria,” Sutton said.

“It’s not about a single day’s activity, it is about a trend.

“There’s transmission out there that we haven’t gotten on top of yet.

“That’s why we need to watch it very closely and why we always need to caveat what our next steps are with, ‘It depends’.”

Sutton also went on to say that Victoria’s return to work plan will be staged but no timeline has been set as to when the ‘if you can work from home, you must’ advice will be removed.