Footage has emerged a truck pushing a small car onto a Melbourne freeway.

The incident happened just before 7AM on Friday and two witnesses filmed the incident on the Western Ring Road in Derrimut.

The footage shows the truck shunting the car towards the freeway.

Incredible footage has been captured of a truck pushing a small car on the Western Ring Road at Derrimut. Police attended the scene and believe spray from the wet road was a factor in the collision. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/Pozf3CmleW #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/s3ySX2t4GA — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 1, 2020

The driver continually beeps their horn.

Victoria Police said “Police spoke to all parties, details were exchanged and no injuries were reported,” a police statement read.

“It is believed the spray from the wet road was a factor in the collision.”