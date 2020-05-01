Footage has emerged a truck pushing a small car onto a Melbourne freeway.

The incident happened just before 7AM on Friday and two witnesses filmed the incident on the Western Ring Road in Derrimut.

The footage shows the truck shunting the car towards the freeway.

The driver continually beeps their horn.

Victoria Police said “Police spoke to all parties, details were exchanged and no injuries were reported,” a police statement read.

“It is believed the spray from the wet road was a factor in the collision.”