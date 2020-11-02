In another sign that things are returning back to normal, Bunnings community sizzles are returning across Victoria in the coming months! 2020 IS COMING AROUND!

From November 14, people will be able to head to selected stores across regional Victoria to get their hands on a snag. In early December, Melburnians will finally be able to enjoy the weekend tradition once again.

“The sausage sizzles play such an important fundraising role for hundreds of community groups across Victoria and so we’re so pleased to be bringing them back to our regional stores with COVID-safe measures to keep everyone safe,” Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole said.

“We know our customers love to support these groups by stopping by the sausage sizzles and our store teams can’t wait to help restart this weekend tradition.

“Victorians have done such an amazing job flattening the curve and we hope bringing back sausage sizzles will be yet another sign we can reclaim a sense of normality while remaining COVID-safe.”

The new COVID-safe measures will include separate ordering and pick-up points, increased signage, mandatory masks and increased cleaning processes.

