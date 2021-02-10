Coronavirus has taken some fairly massive scalps from Victorians over the past year.

After the 2020 Australian Grand Prix was cancelled in March last year, we saw a string of massive events pull the plug out of necessity.

But we’re not sure they come any bigger than this.

Organisers of the Moomba Festival have announced that there will be no Birdman Rally this year.

Physical distancing restrictions have meant that both the rally and the traditional Moomba parade have had to be called off, with ticketed events being introduced in an attempt to both replicate the parade’s atmosphere and control crowd numbers.

The Birdman Rally typically attracts around 40,000 spectators, with the event thought to bring in as much as $100,000 to the local economy.

An all-new ‘Moomba Playground’ is expected to replace the rally and parade in Queen Victoria Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While ticketed events across the long weekend will go ahead in the normal Alexandra Gardens site, with a capacity of 4500 people per session being proposed by organisers.

It is understood that most events will remain free to enter, with patrons to be required to scan a QR code upon entry.

The Moomba Festival has taken place in Melbourne since 1955, with the Birdman Rally first introduced in 1976. However, high levels of contamination in the Yarra have seen the event only take place intermittently over the festival’s history.