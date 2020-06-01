A Coronavirus cluster at a Melbourne hotel has continued to grow as the state’s first figures were released as it relaxed its restrictions.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed there were four new cases, bringing the total to 1653.

One of the cases has been linked to an outbreak at the Rydges on Swanston Street, which brings the cluster to 8.

“A full investigation is underway to review all possible causes of transmission within the hotel, ,” Sutton said.

There are no new cases that are linked to any other outbreaks, including the cases in Keilor Downs that has led to the closures of two schools.

Keilor Downs Secondary College and Holy Eucharist Primary School in St Albans, reopened on Monday after a deep clean.

“Our low rate of community transmission means we have been able to ease some restrictions from today,” Sutton said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can have up to 20 people in your home or in a public place. Restaurants, cafes and pubs can have up to 20 customers dine in, and businesses such as beauty therapists can see clients again.

“Although it’s tempting to rush out and book that weekend away or have your friends over, it is important that we use our common sense.

“In all your activities, be considered, be cautious and stay safe. And if you don’t have to do it – don’t.”