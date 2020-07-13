Daniel Andrews has said he could move to impose stage four restrictions on Victoria if the current rules are not followed.

During his daily press conference, Andrews said “I can’t rule out we have further limits placed on people’s movement. I can’t rule that out.’’

“As I always said, if we’re planning for it, we’ll share it with the community. That’s in the hands of hard-working Victorians.

“People in every family right across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, and indeed, regional communities.

Stage 4 would be activated if it was found that COVID-19 is not contained.

It would mean that people would have to stay at home, all educational facilities could close and all non-essential business would be forced shut. It would also completely re-prioritise healthcare services to ensure they are focused on COVID-19.

Andrews said that the majority of Melburnians are doing the right thing but ‘the key point is we’ve just got to stay the course.“Otherwise, those sort of options will be our own options.”

Victoria recorded 177 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday.

