Victoria has recorded a lower day of Coronavirus, just 3 days before face masks become mandatory for all people who are living under stage 3 restrictions.

On Monday, it was confirmed that 275 new cases have been found and a woman in her 80s had died overnight.

Twenty-eight of the new cases are connected to known outbreaks.

“It is unstable and until we bring some stability to this, I won’t be able to talk about a trend,” Daniel Andrews said.

“I am cautious about this. We had a very big day Friday and we had a substantial drop-off, even though we had done more tests.”