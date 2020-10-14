Hundreds of Shepparton residents who have been urged to be tested for coronavirus have now been turned away from testing sites if they don’t have symptoms.

According to Shepparton News, the Goulburn Valley Health Cute Respiratory Clinic and the McIntosh Centre at Shepparton Showgrounds were both at full capacity at 2:40PM.

Police have now started telling locals either come back tomorrow if they did not have symptoms of COVID-19 or face a six-hour wait for testing.

The Showgrounds site is currently able to conduct 30 tests per hour.

Police are now telling Shepparton locals at the back of the line to go home and come back tomorrow for screening if they don’t have symptoms , or endure a 6 hour wait to get tested. pic.twitter.com/PhrcqSNsa5 — Grace Evans (@GraceEvans2904) October 14, 2020

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the outbreak in the community, which has seen three residents catch the virus, needed an “urgent publish health response.”

