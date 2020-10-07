Hundreds of people across Victoria have been placed into quarantine for two weeks after they attended the cafe that s linked to a COVID-19 cluster that began in Chadstone shopping centre.

Authorities are trying to get on top of the Kilmore cluster but believe they have found the majority of the cases in the Chadstone element.

So far, two people have tested positive in Kilmore but Victoria recorded 11 new cases overnight.

The Oddfellows Cafe in Kilmore kept a log of all customer who visited between September 30 and October 3, with all customers being contacted to isolate and get tested.

“Whether you picked up a takeaway coffee, whether you went there and had a meal, if you’ve had any contact with the cafe at all over those three days, we’d like you to go and get tested,” said commander of Victoria’s COVID testing program, Jeroen Weimar.

“We want to see if it will bring out any more cases.’’

“We want to get to the bottom of this as quickly as we possibly can.”

