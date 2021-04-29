Over 200 Victorians will have to undergo another test for COVID-19 after unexpected fragments of the virus in Melbourne wastewater were uncovered.

Victorian health authorities issued two separate warnings for residents across dozens of Melbourne suburbs over the past week.

The warnings were issued after wastewater testing revealed strong readings of the virus across the city.

Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater from Melbourne's western and north-western suburbs.

Health authorities are now asking 246 Victorians, including four close contacts of a recent positive case along with 242 people who have recently returned from red or orange travel zones to get re-tested “out of an abundance of caution”.

Every one of the 246 people have already returned a negative test result.

Residents or recent visitors to the below suburbs have been told to remain alert and immediately get tested if they experience any coronavirus symptoms:

Western suburbs April 18-26

Albanvale, Burnside, Burnside Heights, Cairnlea, Caroline Springs, Deer Park, Delahey, Hillside (Melton), Keilor Downs, Kings Park, Plumpton, Ravenhall, Sydenham, Taylors Hill or Taylors Lakes.

North-western suburbs April 18-26

Avondale Heights, Calder Park, Hillside (Melton), Kealba, Keilor, Keilor Downs, Keilor East, Keilor Lodge, Keilor North, Keilor Park, Sydenham or Taylors Lakes.

Eastern suburbs April 20-24

Balwyn, Balwyn North, Blackburn, Blackburn North, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Bulleen, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Mitcham, Mont Albert, Mont Albert North, Nunawading or Templestowe Lower.

Outer northern suburbs April 17-22

Epping, South Morang or Wollert.