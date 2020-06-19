Hundreds of Melbourne hotel workers have been placed into quarantine after five workers tested positive for Coronavirus overnight.

Dr Annaliese van Diemen today told reporters health authorities were bracing for more virus cases at the Stamford Plaza Hotel.

“We have a couple of hundred workers in quarantine at this point in time,” she said.

“There’s a large cohort of security guards and other workers and unfortunately it does appear that quite a few of them have worked for single or multiple days whilst infectious.

“We do expect that there will quite possibly be further cases linked to that outbreak and that won’t be a huge surprise unfortunately.”

Dr van Diemen went on to say that it did appear hotel workers had flouted social distancing requirements.

“There has been some closer mingling with these guards in the workplace. We are increasing the auditing, we are increasing the supervision.”

The Department of Health today said investigations into potential sources of transmission, testing of staff and follow up discussions with close contacts were ongoing.