Huge traffic queues have started to form at Melbourne shopping centres as people line up to be tested for Coronavirus.

Residents are taking precautions following a steep rise in cases across Victoria over the last week.

Cars were seen by 7News trying to turn off the Nepean Highway and into Southland, with queues quickly forming and long delays in the wait to be tested.



Photo was taken by Channel 7

Similar scenes have also been seen at Northland shopping centre.

Victoria recorded a further 16 cases on Coronavirus on Monday, with 6 coming from community transmission.

Six areas of Melbourne are now considered hotspots, with residents being advised to restrict their movement and not to travel interstate.

Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin, account for over half of the currently active cases in the state.