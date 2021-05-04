Commuters are being told to plan different routes for their drive in or expect major delays following a crash on the West Gate Bridge this morning.

The multi-vehicle crash saw the closure of three city-bound lanes on the freeway, it is not believed to be serious.

The vehicles involved were soon removed, but delays reportedly continued as far back as Williams Landing, some 18km west of the city.

Drivers are being asked to use Geelong Road or Ballarat Road for their journey in this morning instead.

Three lanes are closed inbound on the West Gate Bridge due to a collision. Emergency services are attending. Speed reduced to 40km/h. Consider using Geelong Road or Ballarat Road inbound instead. Allow extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/eZGU1TC4yr — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) May 4, 2021

