Lockdown restrictions across Victoria will divide some suburbs right down the middle.

Thirty-six suburbs across ten postcodes will be impacted by the stage three restrictions.

The new measures come into place from midnight tonight.

However, in some areas, one side of the road will be locked down, while the other won’t.

For example, Grantham Street in Brunswick West, one side will be locked down but take a couple of steps and you are in Brunswick on the other side of the street and life will continue.

One resident on the outskirts of Travancore wrote on Twitter said “My literal neighbours aren’t in lockdown. The shape of our postcode is a freaking mess.’’

“How is this even a postcode”.

Travancore shares the 3032 postcode with hotspot Highpoint – about four kilometres away meaning it will be locked down even though it has no cases.

Impacted suburbs are in the postcodes: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.