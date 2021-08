After a bitter Winter, Melbourne was treated to plenty of glorious sunshine across the weekend. The chance to soak up Vitamin D made flouting restrictions all too tempting with parties and pub crawls making headlines.

With a possible lockdown extension on the cards, the community is becoming exhausted once again.

Lauren was shocked to discover that an engagement party with 100 guests had taken place over the weekend and described it as ‘selfish’ on Monday morning.

Listen to what she had to say…

Advertisement

Advertisement