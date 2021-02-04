Genomic sequencing has found that the hotel quarantine worker that tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday has contracted the highly contagious UK strain.

“We’ve always worked on the assumption that it was going to be this variant. That’s because four of the six residents who tested positive at the hotel had that variant identified in them,” Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Friday morning.

16 of the Noble Park man’s close contacts have all tested negative so far, with one more currently being processed.

Victoria recorded no new locally transmitted cases overnight after a large testing surge across the state with around 25,000 tests taken in the past 24 hours.

The Premier has not ruled out opening more sites after hefty delays across the city.

299 people have been identified from the 14 exposure announced and it is expected the number will increase.

Three cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

