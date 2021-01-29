Police have arrested a man overnight after he snuck into a Melbourne quarantine hotel in the CBD.

The man, who is currently homeless, set off a motion alarm around 2:45am overnight after entering a fire escape stairwell on the seventh level.

When police arrived at the scene, the man had fled but was arrested a short time later.

A spokeswoman from Victoria Police said on Friday that the man did not enter any high security areas during his time in the hotel.

“The man did not enter any red zones, did not gain entry to guest or staff rooms, and was not located with any stolen property,” she said.

Victoria Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000