The planned return to the office for many workers in Melbourne’s CBD might take a little while longer yet, with coronavirus clusters in NSW and Victoria potentially halting plans.

More office workers were poised to return to their workplace from this Monday as part of a phased return to work, however health officials are now reviewing the previously planned schedule.

Those working in the public sector were due to begin their return to work at the beginning of the week, with commercial office capacities set to jump from 25 per cent to 50 per cent from next Monday.

The state government requested that health officials review the return-to-work plans due to concerns about the potential spread of the virus linked back to a Sydney cluster.

The latest outbreak in Victoria has now grown to 27 cases across the state, all linked back to a Thai restaurant in a bayside Melbourne suburb.

Genomic testing has linked all of those cases back to the cluster on Sydney’s northern beaches.