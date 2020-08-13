With stage four restrictions now having been in place for two weeks on Sunday, the state has recorded its smallest increase in new coronavirus cases since July 20.

Yesterday, Victoria saw 278 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the state, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,866.

However, the number of “mystery” cases continues to increase, with the number of cases unable to be traced to a known source now topping 3,000.

While the majority of outbreaks remains in aged care homes across Victoria, there is also a number of other outbreaks on health authorities’ radar.

Key Aged Care Outbreaks:

* 201 Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 184 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 153 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 119 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 108 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 99 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 89 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 87 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 82 cases Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

Outbreaks In Residential Disability Accommodation:

* 84 active cases (20 residents, 64 staff)

* 59 active cases in NDIS homes (17 residents)

* 24 active cases in state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (3 residents)

* 1 active case in state-delivered/funded homes

Other Key Outbreaks:

* 202 cases Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 82 cases Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 61 cases Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 59 cases Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 45 cases Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 29 cases Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

With AAP