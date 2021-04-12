Commuters on some of Melbourne’s busiest tram routes are set to wait longer for their ride from this week.

Timetables are being reworked after a global shortage of wheels means that almost two dozen trams are set to be out-of-action for the coming months.

The shortage means passengers on the 58, 59 and 109 tram routes will be hit with longer wait times as transport officials work out how to deal with fewer trams on Melbourne tracks.

The hold-up is due to a shortage of wheel parts that are typically sourced from South Africa, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to delays in supplies.

Affected trams will be taken out-of-service from as early as this week, with the issue expected to last for months.

Trams are expected to begin returning to the tracks by July, however transport authorities are not guaranteeing that we won’t see more delays on other routes before then.

