Workers will be lured back into the city on Fridays from today with free travel, alcohol and sweets.

Melburnians will be offered free $50 Myki vouchers along with other incentives in an attempt to breathe life back into the city after last year’s prolonged lockdowns.

The ‘FOMO Fridays’ scheme starts today and will run for four weeks until June 4.

Make sure you're back at work in the city on FOMO Fridays as Melbourne shops, bars, restaurants and hotels dish up some serious special offers and freebies. FOMO Friday's will run each week from Friday 14 May to Friday 4 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/sxnCTdTSyJ — City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) May 10, 2021

Freebies on offer as part of the scheme include cocktails in Chinatown, doughnuts in Bourke Street Mall, gift cards for stores at Melbourne Central and a free glass of champagne at The Strand.

Movie passes will also be up for grabs at the District Docklands at the Friday night pop-up market, with discounts at select shops across the city.

