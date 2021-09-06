In the “race to 80”, Victoria has set the target to have 70% of Victorians receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September 23.

If the state reaches this goal, the Chief Health Officer believes we will be in a position to ease lockdown restrictions such as extending the 5km radius and will allow an extra hour of exercise.

Here you can see where how your local government area is tracking based on how many people over the age of 15 and over have received their first dose.

Alpine: 72.0%

Ararat: 69.5%

Ballarat: 65.5%

Banyule: 66.8%

Bass Coast: 74.1%

Baw Baw: 62.0%

Bayside: 75.2%

Benalla: 72.0%

Boroondara: 69.7%

Brimbank: 51.5%

Buloke: 77.3%

Campaspe: 69.3%

Cardinia: 56.3%

Casey: 54.3%

Central Goldfields: 71.0%

Colac-Otway: 67.4%

Corangamite: 71.5%

Darebin: 54%

East Gippsland: 71.1%

Frankston: 60.1%

Gannawarra: 71.2%

Glen Eira: 65.5%

Glenelg: 68.2%

Golden Plains: 63.5%

Greater Bendigo: 67.8%

Greater Dandenong: 49.8%

Greater Geelong: 70.3%

Greater Shepparton: 64.4%

Hepburn: 70.4%

Hindmarsh: 65.2%

Hobsons Bay: 61.4%

Horsham: 67.7%

Hume: 48.2%

Indigo: 74.0%

Kingston: 63.7%

Knox: 61.7%

Latrobe: 56.1%

Loddon: 68.1%

Macedon Ranges: 73.8%

Manningham: 64.3%

Mansfield: 72.2%

Maribyrnong: 56.9%

Maroondah: 62.9%

Melbourne: 47.3%

Melton: 53.7%

Mildura: 58.5%

Mitchell: 57.5%

Moira: 70.0%

Monash: 58.8%

Moonee Valley: 62.2%

Moorabool: 64.3%

Moreland: 54.7%

Mornington Peninsula: 70.4%

Mount Alexander: 72.7%

Moyne: 71.9%

Murrindindi: 64.4%

Nillumbik: 70.7%

Northern Grampians: 71.9%

Port Phillip: 60.7%

Pyrenees: 67.0%

Queenscliffe: 91.8%

South Gippsland: 68.6%

Stonnington: 63.0%

Strathbogie: 70.5%

Surf Coast: 79.5%

Swan Hill: 65.2%

Towong: 73.0%

Wangaratta: 72.1%

Warrnambool: 73.5%

Wellington: 65.7%

West Wimmera: 67.9%

Whitehorse: 63.1%

Whittlesea: 49.8%

Wodonga: 65.9%

Wyndham: 58.5%

Yarra: 59.4%

Yarra Ranges: 59.6%

Yarriambiack: 72.0%

Unincorporated Vic: 30.2%

Data as of September 6 2021. Source: Department of Health, Australian Government