Winter has finally arrived and she has come swinging. So much so, we’re starting off the season with a severe weather warning.

After being battered by rain on Sunday night, Melbourne will cop strong winds late Monday afternoon and into the early evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said the gusts will average at 50-60km/hr with peaks of up to 100km/hr, developing in the west.

Not only that, but the city could also get some hail! You know what that means, kids. Cars under shelter, staying away from fallen power lines, be cautious of trees and generally just staying indoors.

You might want to consider securing your loose items too, such as your outdoor furniture, umbrellas and trampolines.

For more information, go here. Stay safe, Melbourne!

