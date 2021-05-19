Movie buffs, rejoice! Three Melbourne cinemas are slinging cheap-as movie tickets but only for one week!

From this Thursday 20 May through until Wednesday 26 May you can get down to the movies for just five bucks.

The deal is valid at Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn, Classic Cinemas in Elsternwick and Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave.

And this isn’t some weird deal that only applies to buying tickets for weird Bulgarian comedies and the fourth Nicolas Cage movie for 2021, it’s for every film showing at the cinemas over the next week.

So you can catch Promising Young Woman, Six Minutes To Midnight, Minari, Nomadland or whatever else you missed from the awards season.

You can find out more details on Lido’s May Movie Madness here.