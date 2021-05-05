Two people in charge of quarantine at a Melbourne hotel have been fired after it was revealed that the hotel received 51 reports of incidents in their facility.

According to a report in The Age, at least 15 complaints were made about behaviour that had the potential to cause another coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The incidents occurred at the Novotel Melbourne Central, after joining the state’s much-maligned hotel quarantine scheme earlier this year.

Both the hotel’s manager and its head of infection control were let go as a result of the damning reports.

While the majority of incidents related to green zones and red zones crossing paths in the hotel’s lifts and stairwells, reports from employees reveal bigger problems.

The employees told The Age that the hotel was understaffed and underprepared to deal with quarantining guests when it opened.

However, the state’s COVID-19 quarantine authority say that “an enormous amount of work” had been carried out since the hotel opened to make sure it was up to scratch.

There are currently 20 active cases of the virus in the state’s hotel quarantine facilities.