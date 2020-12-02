How much can a koala bear? About 41 degrees as long as they have a sprinkler to play with.

When Queensland was incredibly hot at the start of the month, one koala in Dalby went looking for reprieve and finding it in the form of a backyard sprinkler.

Reddit user u/fyxr spotted the koala playing in the sprinkler and taking a drink, uploading the video with the title “You know it’s hot when a Koala comes to play in the sprinkler. Dalby”.