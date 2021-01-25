We’ve sweltered long enough and the universe has thrown us a bone – today’s cool change is coming EARLIER!

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cool change can be expected within the next hour (before the 2pm mark).

“The temperature dropped 10°C in an hour as the front moved through Avalon around midday,” BoM said in a tweet published just before 1pm.

Your prayers have been answered, #Melbourne! The cool change has sped up, and is now expected through the city within the next hour. The temperature dropped 10°C in an hour as the front moved through #Avalon around midday. Track it on radar: https://t.co/tVma5zqrBh #MelbWeather pic.twitter.com/YvNQJ1FxNF — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 25, 2021

With many seeking shelter in their homes as temperatures edged closer to 40 degrees, this will be a welcome relief to all.

