We’ve sweltered long enough and the universe has thrown us a bone – today’s cool change is coming EARLIER!

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cool change can be expected within the next hour (before the 2pm mark).

“The temperature dropped 10°C in an hour as the front moved through Avalon around midday,” BoM said in a tweet published just before 1pm.

 

With many seeking shelter in their homes as temperatures edged closer to 40 degrees, this will be a welcome relief to all.

Cool Change melbourne Melbourne Weather Temperature