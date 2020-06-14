Victorian’s will be able to go back to the pub and have a drink without a meal from June 22.

From midnight on June 21, restaurants, cafes and pubs across the state will be allowed to welcome up to 50 customers, up from 20.

Pubs must continue to operate table service, no bar service will be allowed.

Gyms will be able to reopen on June 22.

All children’s sport can also restart on June 22.

It comes as the state announces nine new cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning.

“I just want to again thank Victorians were following the rules, for working with us, for working with each other, to make sure we do everything we can to limit the spread of this virus and avoid that crippling second wave.,” Andrews said.

