A man has pulled a gun on a woman outside a lost dogs’ home in Melbourne’s south-east overnight, before tying her up inside the building.

The gun-wielding man approached the woman in the car park of The Lost Dogs’ Home in Cranbourne West at around 11:30pm last night.

He then walked into the animal shelter, tying up the the woman before asking her where the cats are.

The man left the room and did not return again, the woman was not physically injured in the incident, she was able to free herself then raise the alarm.

Police conducted a search of the property but were unable to locate the man, who was dressed in “military-style clothes and was wearing a mask”, according to Victoria Police.

Police are continuing their search for the man, anyone with any information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimesstoppersvic.com.au