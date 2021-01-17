Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the Greater Sydney red zone will be reduced from 6PM tonight to just 10 LGAs, allowing more Victorians to come home.

Blacktown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield City, Inner-West, Liverpool City, Parramatta City and Strathfield will remain a red zone until further notice. This means no one from these locations are permitted to enter the state.

All other areas will become an orange zone. Anyone in these areas can now apply for a permit to enter Victoria. Upon entry, travellers must be tested within 72 hours and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Andrews also announced that border towns will move to an orange to green zone. It will mean that anyone who visits these areas will no longer need to isolate and be tested. It comes after a major push for this change.