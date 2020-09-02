Victoria’s AFL Grand Final Eve public holiday will be renamed to ‘Thank You Day’ to show the states thanks to those who have made sacrifices to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The announcement was made off the back of the AFL’s announcement that this year’s Grand Final will take place in Brisbane, at the Gabba, on Saturday, October 24.

Despite that, Victorians will still get to enjoy the public holiday, which will be on October 23.

“Confirmation of the Grand Final date also means that the Government can lock in the popular AFL Grand Final eve public holiday for Friday, 23 October,” the Victorian government said.

“A ‘Thank You Day’ for Victorians who have made so many sacrifices as part of the community effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.”