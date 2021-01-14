Melbourne has been blessed with plenty of sunshine over the past week or two. Finally Summer has arrived!

If you placed your umbrella down to make way for your beach gear, we wouldn’t blame you, but you might want to find it again… the rain is coming again!

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers on Friday with a maximum of just 19 degrees. It’ll most likely be in the afternoon and evening, so if you are catching up with mates, maybe make it a brunch.

However, it could develop into a thunderstorm! It’s best to make sure you’ve got the right shoes on.

The sun will come out again over the weekend when the temperature slightly rises on Saturday and Sunday with maximums of 21 degrees.