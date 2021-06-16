A number of COVID restrictions still in place over Melbourne will be lifted from Friday, the state government has confirmed.

From 11:59pm on Thursday night, rules around mask-wearing and regional travel will ease while density restrictions for workplaces and hospitality venues will change.

The 25km travel bubble will be lifted, with the metro/regional border of restrictions set to be eased.

Melburnians will once again be permitted to welcome people into their homes, with two visitors permitted into the home each day. Meanwhile, the limit on public gatherings will increase from 10 to 20 people.

Masks will no longer be required for people when they are outdoors, however, indoor mask-wearing will still be required for the time being. People will also be required to wear masks where they are unable to sufficiently keep 1.5m distance from others.

Gyms, indoor entertainment venues and gaming venues will all be permitted to reopen.

Weddings will be permitted to have 20 guests, while funerals will be allowed a maximum of 75 people.

The capacity on offices will be raised from 25 per cent of maximum capacity to 50 per cent.

Crowds will be allowed back at a Victorian game of footy for the first time in weeks, with Friday night’s AFL game between Geelong and Western Bulldogs. With 7,000 local members able to attend Kardinia Park for the game.

News of the easing restrictions comes as the state recorded another five new cases of community transmission over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in Victoria to 55.

Victorians are being told to expect further easing of restrictions from next week.