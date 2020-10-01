After originally being cancelled due to safety concerns, Myer has revealed the annual Christmas windows will return for 2020 with a COVID Safe plan in place.

“We’re excited to announce that with the assistance of the City of Melbourne we will be able to provide the experience in a way that is safe for our staff and the community which has always been our foremost priority,” Myer’s Chief Customer Officer Geoff Ikin said.

“Like all Victorian businesses during COVID, we have had to continually adapt and reshape our plans for the upcoming Christmas period, we are now pleased to announce we have been able to work on a solution to deliver the much-loved Myer Christmas windows this year.

“Now more than ever Victorians need something to celebrate, and we know the Myer Christmas windows brings excitement and joy to so many. We look forward to continuing Myer’s 65-year tradition of bringing the magic of Christmas to life and we’ll be announcing more details in the coming weeks.”

This year’s theme will focus away from children’s books and will be “all about Melbourne.”

