Melbourne’s drive-in cinemas are set to open by early June.

The three cinemas Dromana 3 Drive-In, Dandenong’s Lunar Drive-In and Village Cinemas Coburg Drive-In look set to be given an exemption hy the government.

Lunar Drive-In owners and brothers David and Matt Kilderry told the Herald Sun that they are ‘ hoping we are not forgotten when restrictions are eased, the drive-in with its built-in social distancing should be one of the very first businesses considered,” he said.

“At shopping centres, there are crowds of cars in carparks that are packed in twice as close as here at the drive-in, so it makes complete sense to open them.”

The owners are expecting gaps in their movie releases at the start, as movies are currently being delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they will be running retro movies in their place, which is just as good!

How exciting!

Advertisement