More storms are expected to roll through Melbourne and across the state today with the metro area expecting as much as 40mm of rain.

A low pressure system is set to bring with it tropical weather along with flooding in the state’s north.

Meanwhile, a road weather warning has been issued for Melbourne, with a severe weather warning in place for northern, central and parts of eastern Victoria.

While most of the storms passed through the Melbourne area in the early hours of the morning, another burst is expected to roll through in the late morning or early afternoon.

The predicted storms follow last week’s heavy rain which brought with it a month’s rainfall in a few hours across some areas.

Despite the rain, Melburnians can expect a warm day across the city, with the BoM predicting a top of 27 degrees before dropping down to a low of 17 overnight.