Health authorities are urging residents in Geelong to get tested if they experience any coronavirus symptoms.

The calls follow the discovery of traces of the virus in wastewater from the Corio region. With the reminder issued by the DHHS to anyone who lives in, or has visited, the town’s northern suburbs and Lara from November 21 to November 24.

However, it is possible that the results are a case of viral shedding, with no recent cases having been officially recorded in the area.

Recently, discoveries of viral fragments in wastewater of Altona along with regional towns Benalla and Portland led to no further confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News of the wastewater discovery came within 24 hours of Victoria potentially recording its 28th consecutive day without a new case of the virus. The 28-day mark is widely recognised by epidemiologists as officially representing the elimination of the virus from a region.

There are currently zero active cases of the virus in the state.