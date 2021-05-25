Melbourne has recorded a further six cases of COVID-19 overnight, adding to the 5 confirmed cases yesterday, meaning in the past 24 hours there were 11 local community transmissions.

The majority of cases are close contacts, within households or workplaces.

There are NO further restrictions to be implemented in Melbourne at this time.

Acting Premier James Merlino said further meetings would take place across the day regarding the outbreak and ‘further action’ may be taken.