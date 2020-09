Nine of Melbourne’s 14 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday were recorded in Casey, with no other metro postal area recording more than one case.

The Department of Health and Human Services postcode data found that seven people with addresses in the 3977 postcode, which includes Cranbourne, Cranbourne East/North/South/West, Cannons Creek, Devon Meadows, Junction Village, Sandhurst and Skye, had tested positive.

One person in 3878 Cardinia, Clyde, Clyde North), and another in 3177 (Doveton, Eumemmerring), also tested positive.

The other postcodes recording cases were 3030 (Werribee, Point Cook, Quandong, Corcoroc, Werribee South), 3338 (Melton South, Brookfield, Cobblebank, Exford, Eynesbury, Strathtulloh, Weir View), 3013 (Yarraville, Yarraville West) and 3750 (Wollert).

More than 80 Melbourne postcodes are now COVID-19 free, these are:

3002 – EAST MELBOURNE

3005 – WORLD TRADE CENTRE

3006 – SOUTHBANK, SOUTH WHARF

3008 – DOCKLANDS

3010 – UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE (PO Box)

3027 – WILLIAMS LANDING

3045 – MELBOURNE AIRPORT

3050 – ROYAL MELBOURNE HOSPITAL (PO Box)

3054 – CARLTON NORTH, PRINCESS HILL

3057 – BRUNSWICK EAST, SUMNER

3063 – OAKLANDS JUNCTION, YUROKE

3065 – FITZROY

3067 – ABBOTSFORD

3071 – THORNBURY

3078 – ALPHINGTON, FAIRFIELD

3083 – BUNDOORA, KINGSBURY, LA TROBE UNIVERSITY

3085 – MACLEOD, MACLEOD WEST, YALLAMBIE

3086 – LA TROBE UNIVERSITY (PO Box)

3087 – WATSONIA, WATSONIA NORTH

3089 – DIAMOND CREEK

3090 – PLENTY

3091 – YARRAMBAT (no cases ever)

3093 – LOWER PLENTY

3095 – ELTHAM, ELTHAM NORTH, RESEARCH

3096 – WATTLE GLEN

3097 – BEND OF ISLANDS, WATSONS CREEK, KANGAROO GROUND

3099 – ARTHURS CREEK, COTTLES BRIDGE, HURSTBRIDGE, NUTFIELD, STRATHEWEN

3102 – KEW EAST

3103 – BALWYN, BALWYN EAST, DEEPDENE, STRADBROKE PARK

3104 – BALWYN NORTH, GREYTHORN

3105 – BULLEEN

3107 – LOWER TEMPLESTOWE

3111 – DONVALE

3113 – NORTH WARRANDYTE, WARRANDYTE

3114 – PARK ORCHARDS

3115 – WONGA PARK

3116 – CHIRNSIDE PARK

3122 – HAWTHORN, HAWTHORN NORTH/WEST, GLENFERRIE SOUTH, AUBURN SOUTH

3123 – AUBURN, HAWTHORN EAST

3124 – CAMBERWELL, CAMBERWELL NORTH, CAMBERWELL SOUTH, CAMBERWELL WEST, HARTWELL, MIDDLE CAMBERWELL

3126 – CAMBERWELL EAST, CANTERBURY

3128 – BOX HILL, BOX HILL CENTRAL/SOUTH, HOUSTON, WATTLE PARK

3130 – BLACKBURN, BLACKBURN NORTH/SOUTH, LABURNUM

3131 – FOREST HILL, NUNAWADING, BRENTFORD SQUARE

3133 – VERMONT, VERMONT SOUTH

3135 – RINGWOOD, HEATHMONT, BEDFORD RD

3138 – MOOROOLBARK

3139 – BEENAK, DON VALLEY, HODDLES CREEK, LAUNCHING PLACE, SEVILLE, SEVILLE EAST, WANDIN EAST, WANDIN NORTH, WOORI YALLOCK, YELLINGBO

3140 – LILYDALE

3143 – ARMADALE, ARMADALE NORTH

3144 – KOOYONG, MALVERN, MALVERN NORTH

3145 – CAULFIELD EAST, CENTRAL PARK, DARLING, DARLING SOUTH, MALVERN EAST, WATTLE TREE ROAD PO

3146 – GLEN IRIS, TOORONGA

3147 – ASHBURTON, ASHWOOD

3149 – MT WAVERLEY, PINEWOOD, SYNDAL

3151 – BURWOOD EAST, BURWOOD HEIGHTS

3153 – BAYSWATER, BAYSWATER NORTH

3154 – THE BASIN

3155 – BORONIA

3156 – FERNTREE GULLY, LYSTERFIELD, LYSTERFIELD SOUTH, MOUNTAIN GATE, UPPER FERNTREE GULLY

3159 – MENZIES CREEK, SELBY

3161 – CAULFIELD JUNCTION, CAULFIELD NORTH

3162 – CAULFIELD, CAULFIELD SOUTH, HOPETOUN GARDENS

3166 – HUGHESDALE, HUNTINGDALE, OAKLEIGH, OAKLEIGH EAST

3167 – OAKLEIGH SOUTH

3170 – MULGRAVE, WAVERLEY GARDENS

3172 – DINGLEY VILLAGE, SPRINGVALE SOUTH

3178 – ROWVILLE

3179 – SCORESBY

3180 – KNOXFIELD

3183 – BALACLAVA, ST KILDA EAST

3185 – ELSTERNWICK, GARDENVALE, RIPPONLEA

3188 – HAMPTON, HAMPTON EAST, HAMPTON NORTH

3189 – MOORABBIN, MOORABBIN EAST, WISHART

3190 – HIGHETT

3191 – SANDRINGHAM

3193 – BEAUMARIS, BLACK ROCK, BLACK ROCK NORTH, CROMER

3194 – MENTONE, MENTONE EAST, MOORABBIN AIRPORT

3195 – ASPENDALE, ASPENDALE GARDENS, BRAESIDE, MORDIALLOC, PARKDALE, WATERWAYS

3197 – CARRUM, PATTERSON LAKES

3198 – SEAFORD

3200 – FRANKSTON NORTH, PINES FOREST

3201 – CARRUM DOWNS

3202 – HEATHERTON (no cases ever)