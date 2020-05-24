Victoria has announced it will further ease Coronavirus restrictions from June 1, with parks re-opening and people allowed to gather in groups of 20.

Restaurants and cafes will also be allowed to serve more customers but bars serving alcohol without food will continue to remain closed and we are being encouraged to continue to work from home.

Here’s a rundown of what you will be allowed to do from June 1.

Social gatherings.

From June, up to 20 people will be allowed to gather in one place. If that 20 count is in a home, that number includes the people who live there.

Babies and children also count towards the limit.

People will also be allowed to stay the night with family or friends, or at tourist accommodation.

Cafes and restaurants.

From June 1, up to 20 people will be allowed to sit inside a cafe or restaurant as long as all social distancing guidelines are followed.

Tables must be 1.5 metres apart and all customers will have to provide their first name and phone number for contact tracing.

This applies to restaurants and cafes that offer table service for food.

The rules apply to all cafe’s and restaurants, restaurants and bistros within a pub, bar, registered and licensed club, RSL and community club or hotel, and fast food outlets, cafeterias and canteens.

The limit will change to 50 people on June 22.

Alcohol can only be served with meals.

Beauty

Nail salons, beauty parlours and tattoo studios will be able to open.

Up to 20 people will be allowed in each venue but most will be less as they must follow social distancing guidelines.

Sport and Fitness.

Up to 20 people will be able to play sport or train together from June 1, as long as it’s not competitive.

The same number will be able to use public playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools can be opened to a maximum of 20 patrons per separate enclosed space and a limit of three persons per lane in each pool.

From June 22, indoor sports centres and venues, including gyms, will be able to open to 20 people per space.

Travel and Holidays

Travel to holiday homes and other residences will be allowed from June 1.

Tourist accommodation such as caravan parks and camping grounds can open, but the use of communal facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms is banned.

Work and School.

Victorians are being told to work from home if they can.

“Working from home is very, very important,” Mr Andrews said.

“In fact, it is critical. If we have literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people returning to office blocks, pressing lift buttons, sharing the kitchen, using common spaces, bathrooms and other spaces like that, then we will simply have this virus get away from us.”

Primary and High School Students will begin a return to school from today.

Students in Prep – Grade 2, Year 11 and 12 and all students in specialist schools, will return to school on Tuesday.

Students in Grade 3 – Year 10 will continue to learn from home, until they return to face to face learning on Tuesday, 9 June.

University and TAFE students should continue to learn remotely.

Childcare and kindergartens may remain open if they choose.

Other

From June 1, galleries, museums and other cultural sites will be allowed 20 visitors, also.

The same applies to outdoor amusement parks, zoos and arcades.

Up to 50 people will be able to see a movie at the cinema, go to a concert or the theatre from June 22.

Libraries, youth centres and community clubs will be allowed 20 people inside from June 1.