Good news for us Friends fans who have re-watched our favourite sitcom so many times that we can recite every episode without any prompts (and our mates are all starting to think we have a problem)…

Friends! The Musical is extending its Melbourne run, which means if you haven’t got tickets to the musical parody yet, you still have a chance.

The (completely unofficial) parody show takes on a bunch of key moments from the beloved show…including an entire Smelly Cat routine!

The musical was written by the same guys behind the highly-reviewed The Office! Musical Parody, so we’ve got high hopes for this one.

The season kicks off on 15 June, with tickets now available for shows until 4 July.