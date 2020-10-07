Free all-day parking in the CBD will come to an end from Monday after the state government announced a change in health department guidelines.

The state government had suspended councils’ ability to enforce parking restrictions during the pandemic.

However, traders, residents and visitors to the CBD have since complained about difficulty finding parks since the change took effect.

From Monday, Melbourne City Council will once again issue fines to motorists who overstay in on-streets parks with green signs.

Parking meter fees will however, not be enforced for now.

Council CEO Justin Hanney told the Herald Sun that motorists should expect fines if they overstay.

“By enforcing time restrictions for on-street parking this creates an incentive for workers to use the commercial car parks so more on-street parks are available outside businesses.”

Healthcare workers are not thought to be affected by the change,