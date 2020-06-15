Bizarre footage has been captured of a bright green meteor shooting across the sky in the Pilbara.

The footage which lit-up the sky (and social media) was taken about 1am on Monday morning at Cape Lambert, about 40km north of Karratha.

“It was really a spectacular observation,” Glen Nagle from the CSIRO-NASA tracking station in Canberra told the ABC.

But what was it?

While there were reported that it could’ve been space debris or a grazing fireball encounter (WTF), the “jury’s still out.”

That’s right, the official word from scientists is we don’t know.

I mean, this is 2020, so it could easily be actual aliens, which is exactly what local police are saying, so we’ll go with that.