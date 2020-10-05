Four people have allegedly broken into the house of a person who is self-isolating with COVID-19.

A cleaner, linked to The Butcher Club cluster at Chadstone had tested positive to the virus.

Her Frankston home in Melbourne’s southeast was allegedly broken into by four thieves last week.

7News reports that the four women are known to the cleaner, but she is declining to cooperate.

By Monday, number of positive cases linked to the cluster had grown to 24.

Authorities, however, are fearful that the cluster could now spread even further.

It is thought that the women may have unwittingly contracted the virus and are now spreading it throughout the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, the state reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths. The 14-day rolling average of new cases has now dropped to 11.6.