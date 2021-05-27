Victoria has recorded four new locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours as the state enters its first day of a seven-day snap lockdown.

There were another two cases acquired in hotel quarantine.

15,000 primary and secondary contacts are now isolating, with 1,452 are primary close contacts.

People across Victoria showed up to testing sites in record numbers with 47,462 test results received.

Another record was smashed with 17,223 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours. It comes after Acting Premier James Merlino announced that over 40’s would be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine to speed up the rollout.

77,000 calls came through the vaccination phone lines after the announcement of the expanded rollout.

10,000 vaccination bookings were confirmed yesterday and a further 2000 bookings were taken before 9am this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities say that bars and pubs are particularly concerning with The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne, The Local in Port Melbourne, The Sporting Globe in Mordialloc and 3 Monkeys and Somewhere Bar in Prahran named exposure sites overnight.

At time of publishing, there were 121 exposure sites. To find more information on exposure sites, go here.