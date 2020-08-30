Four more Victorian supermarkets have conducted deep cleans after three employees and a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

Woolworths Tarneit Gardens and Coles Tarneit, on Davis Road, in Melbourne’s west and Coles Northland in the north, all took the measures after three positive results.

Both employees at Woolworths Tarneit Gardens and Coles Tarneit last worked on August 18, while the Coles Northland team member last worked on August 6 after being identified as a close contact outside of work.

A customer also visited Woolworths Victoria Harbour in Docklands on August 15 before testing positive for COVID-19.

All four cases are now self-isolating.

“Consistent with prior practice developed with the Victorian Department of Health, the stores can continue to trade and the risk of transmission for customers and team members is very low,” Coles said.