Four young children have been hospitalised after a horror car crash in Melbourne’s north.

A little boy is in a critical condition following the crash on Barry Road in Dallas.

Two cars collided just after 5PM on Wednesday.

A four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition, with another child, seven-year-old boy from the same car is under observation.

The driver of the car with the hospitalised children was uninjured.

The second car had two four-year old boys inside and both had minor injuries.

A 26-year-old female who was driving the car was uninjured and is assisting police with their inquiries.

