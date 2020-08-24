Victorian health authorities have released data about the states high-risk COVID-19 exposure sites for the first time.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday published a list of locations that are of the greatest concern and it includes some Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths stores.

Anyone who went to these locations on the dates listed is urged to watch for Coronavirus symptoms:

• Danny’s IGA X-Press in Armadale on August 15

• Bendigo Marketplace in Bendigo from August 12 to August 13

• Woolworths Docklands from August 11 to August 15

• Bunnings in Fairfield on August 12

• Coles in Hallam from August 15 to August 18

• The 8.00am train from Ginifer to Sunshine on August 17 and August 18

The DHHS says that if symptoms arise, you should get tested and then stay home while you await your results.

The new data follows the state recording 116 new cases on Monday, the lowest figure since July 5.